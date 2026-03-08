Women business leaders hail 'Bharati–Nari to Narayani' convention for empowering voices

Women business leaders and professionals from diverse fields on Sunday lauded the national convention of women thought leaders titled "Bharati -- Nari to Narayani", saying the platform has brought together women from across communities and sectors to deliberate on empowerment, culture and leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Lakshmi Puri, Ambassador and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and said she felt privileged to participate in the unique gathering.

"Happy International Women's Day to all women and girls in India and around the world. I am particularly pleased and privileged to be here at this first-of-its-kind conference, which has been organised to bring together women and girls from all over India, from all communities, all generations and from different sectors and professions," she said.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson, Sandhya Purecha, said the discussions at the convention covered a wide spectrum, ranging from India's ancient knowledge traditions to modern policy frameworks.

"I feel very proud to say that discussions here covered everything from our ancient knowledge to modern policies. Another very important point was the focus on women's empowerment, the strengthening of families, and conversations about culture and progress," she added.

Highlighting the theme of the event, Purecha said that the journey from "Nari to Narayani" symbolises recognising the deeper strength and potential of women in society.

"The entire journey from Nari to Narayani -- it's true essence and the meaning behind it -- was discussed here. I believe that India has not conquered the world through weapons but through the legacy of our knowledge and culture," she added.

Businesswoman Shashi Buvna said the gathering brought together women from different social and economic backgrounds, allowing them to share experiences and perspectives.

"I believe that every woman, whether she comes from a lower-income group, a middle-class family, or a high-class family, faces different kinds of situations and challenges in her life. At this gathering, people from all sections of society have come together," she added.

She said that the wide-ranging discussions during the convention were helping draw meaningful conclusions on issues concerning women's progress and empowerment.

"Through these conversations, the conclusions of all these discussions are now coming forward," Buvna added.

The two-day convention in the national capital saw participation from women leaders, professionals, and social workers, who discussed issues ranging from cultural heritage and leadership to women's empowerment and societal development.