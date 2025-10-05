Women empowerment, gender equality must begin at homes: NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar

Women empowerment and safety topped discussions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar during a two-visit to Pune and Nashik as she called for developing a culture of gender equality at homes, an official said on Sunday.

At the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson led discussions at the "Nomadic and Denotified Tribes Women's Rights Conference".

The event at the Department of Geology focused on addressing issues related to women from the marginalised and vulnerable tribal population.

On Saturday, Rahatkar, a former mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, called for developing a culture of gender equality at homes and not consider it a concept that should remain limited to schools, colleges or offices.

Speaking at a conference on challenges in women's empowerment in Nashik, she called for better awareness among the district-level local committees (LC) formed to address sexual harassment complaints and promised that the NCW would work harder in this sphere.

The NCW Chairperson said the LCs still have a long way to go to deliver on the front of protecting the rights of women working in the unorganised sector.

Rahatkar described women as equal partners in nation-building and highlighted the NCW's focus on their health, nutrition and education.

She shared details about an NCW programme for the education and nutrition of girls from the pre-primary levels.

In a post on X, Rahatkar said, "Inaugurated the International Conference on the highly relevant topic 'Empowerment of Women in the Contemporary World: Challenges and Solutions' organised by N.B. Thakur Law College of Gokhale Education Society, #Nashik."

"Women's empowerment is not just a question of any one class; it is the foundation of the progress of our society and nation. Only when women are safe, educated, and economically independent will families, society, and the country become strong," she said.

"By integrating health and nutrition, employment and workplace safety, digital empowerment, political participation, education and legal awareness, social security for the unorganised sector, and media portrayal, we can achieve the true goal of women's empowerment. #NCW #nashik #WomenEmpowerments," she said.