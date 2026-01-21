Women In Live-In Relationships May Be Granted ‘Wife’ Status For Legal Protection: Madras High Court

Women involved in live-in relationships should not be denied legal safeguards and may, where circumstances demand, be accorded the status of a wife, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed. The court highlighted the need to adapt legal protections to modern relationship dynamics so that women are not left vulnerable due to gaps in the law.

The observations were made by Justice S. Srimathy while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by a man from Tiruchirappalli district, who apprehended arrest in a case involving his live-in partner. According to the prosecution, the man had entered into repeated physical relations with the woman after promising marriage, but later withdrew from the commitment.

Describing live-in relationships as a “cultural shock” to traditional Indian society, the judge noted that such relationships have become increasingly common. She observed that many women enter these arrangements believing they reflect modern values, only to later discover that the law does not automatically provide them the protections available to married women.

The court referred to ancient Indian traditions that recognised multiple forms of marriage, including Gandharva marriage, which was based on mutual consent without formal rituals. Justice Srimathy said live-in relationships today could be viewed through a similar framework to ensure women are not exposed to exploitation or abandonment.

Emphasising the judiciary’s responsibility, the court said women caught in the “modern web” of live-in relationships must be protected, as they often lack legal remedies when such relationships break down. The judge also pointed out that men frequently take advantage of this legal grey area, presenting themselves as progressive initially but later questioning the woman’s character when the relationship ends.

Referring to Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the court underlined that consent obtained through deception, particularly by falsely promising marriage, amounts to a criminal offence. A man who makes such a promise and later refuses to marry cannot escape legal consequences, the judge said.

Stating that men must face the full force of the law if marriage is not possible after such assurances, Justice Srimathy dismissed the anticipatory bail plea.