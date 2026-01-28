Women leaving marital homes due to water scarcity

Rayagada: The prolonged shortage of safe drinking water in Tulasibalsa village of Rayagada Sadar block has exposed a harsh reality of rural governance. When basic amenities fail, social stability is put at risk. What should have been a routine development matter has escalated into a social crisis, forcing several women to leave their marital homes.

Recent reports indicate that a newly married woman returned to her parental village after repeated appeals for a drinking water arrangement remained unanswered. Local sources further claim that at least four women have taken similar steps over the years, citing the same reason. The crisis has reached a point where families are reportedly hesitant to arrange marriages in the village, fearing the absence of essential facilities.

Located near the Andhra Pradesh border, Tulasibalsa has been facing water scarcity for years despite the existence of a safe drinking water project, tube wells and a solar-based water system. Most of these facilities, however, remain defunct or incomplete. Two tube wells are non-functional, one is inadequate, and a water tank constructed over three years ago is lying unused due to the lack of electricity. As a result, villagers are compelled to fetch water from a river nearly a kilometre away.

With a small population of over 160 people, the village has repeatedly approached the administration for relief. Yet, access to clean drinking water continues to remain uncertain, highlighting a disturbing gap between policy promises and ground level implementation. Women, who shoulder the primary responsibility of water collection, bear the greatest burden of this failure.

The Block Development Officer has stated that the issue was not previously brought to his notice and assured corrective measures. While the assurance offers hope, it also raises questions about administrative monitoring and accountability at the grassroots level.

Access to safe drinking water is not merely a welfare measure but a basic human right. In Tulasibalsa, its absence has fractured families and undermined dignity. The real challenge lies in ensuring that government interventions translate into lasting solutions rather than temporary responses, and that development reaches even the most remote villages.