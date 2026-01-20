Women’s Commission takes suo motu cognisance of NEET student’s death in Patna

Patna: The Bihar State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna.

Chairperson Prof. Apsara will visit Jehanabad on Wednesday, January 21, to meet the family of the deceased and assess the situation on the ground.

Prof. Apsara has written to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Patna, demanding immediate action against the culprits and seeking a detailed investigation report to be submitted to the Commission.

She stated that the Commission is closely monitoring the case and assured that no guilty person will be spared.

Following the Commission’s intervention, the hostel operator has been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

The deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, was preparing for the NEET examination while staying at a hostel in Patna.

She died under suspicious circumstances, triggering statewide outrage and protests by students and social organisations.

Providing a major update, ADG (CID) Parasnath said that it would be premature to disclose details until the investigation is completed.

“This entire matter is under investigation. It would not be appropriate to make any detailed information public at this stage,” the ADG said while addressing the media.

He explained that technical and scientific investigations take time, particularly DNA analysis.

“Most of the testing process is expected to be completed within the next three to four days. DNA reports may take five to six days, depending on available resources,” he said.

When asked about the exact date of the student’s admission to Prabhat Memorial Hospital, the ADG said that he did not have confirmed information at the moment, but assured that every aspect is being thoroughly investigated.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has conducted an extensive investigation at the hostel where the student lived.

The FSL team collected crucial evidence from the scene that could help establish the truth.

The case has sparked a political storm, with opposition parties accusing the government of administrative failure and delayed action.

Student organisations and social groups have intensified protests, demanding swift justice for the victim.