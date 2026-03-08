Women’s empowerment, spiritual strength highlighted at ‘Bharati: Nari Se Narayani’ conference in Delhi

The second day of the national conference themed 'Bharati: Nari Se Narayani', organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day, witnessed a series of discussions on women’s empowerment, leadership and spiritual strength at Vigyan Bhavan on Sunday.

Several political leaders, spiritual figures and women achievers participated in the National Convention of Women Thought Leaders, sharing their views on the role of women in shaping society and nation-building.

Among those who addressed the gathering were BJP MPs Kavita Patidar, Maya Naroliya and Sumitra Balmik. Spiritual leaders, including Anandmurti Gurumaa, Yogini Mukti Nath, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Maitri Giri, Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati and Sadhvi Sunita Shastri also spoke at the event, highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of women in Indian society.

Senior scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ritu Karidhal, recalled the success of India’s lunar mission while speaking about the growing role of women in science and technology.

She said that during the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India achieved the historic feat of landing near the Moon’s South Pole -- the first country in the world to do so.

“The landing site has been named the ‘Shiv Shakti Point’, which symbolises the contribution of women scientists and engineers,” she said, encouraging young women to pursue careers in science and innovation.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the convention, Mridula Pradhan, wife of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said International Women’s Day is being celebrated across the world, and the theme of the programme itself conveys a powerful message.

“A woman is like a goddess. The concept of ‘Nari to Narayani’ reflects the respect and strength associated with women in society,” she said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Maitri Giri said that women must demonstrate their inherent strength in today’s times. “Whenever there has been a crisis in dharma, divine feminine power has emerged to restore balance,” she noted.

Sadhvi Sunita Shastri emphasised the importance of maternal energy in shaping society, saying that mothers play a crucial role in instilling values and discipline in children from an early age.

Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati also highlighted the central role of women in preserving Indian values, culture and traditions, noting that women contribute significantly to society both as spiritual practitioners and homemakers.

Yogini Mukti Nath said that women play a foundational role in shaping the future of society. “Just as an Indian woman gives birth to a child, she also nurtures and guides the child according to our traditions. It is believed that while the Divine writes a child’s destiny at birth, it is the mother who shapes that destiny through her values and upbringing,” she said.

Spiritual teacher Anandmurti Gurumaa remarked that in India, every day symbolically celebrates womanhood. “Festivals like Navratri highlight the reverence for feminine power. International Women’s Day provides another opportunity to recognise and celebrate women’s contributions,” she said.

The two-day convention aims to bring together women leaders from different fields to discuss empowerment, leadership and the evolving role of women in modern India.