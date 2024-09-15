Women's Reservation Act - an opportunity for Cong to identify aspiring women leaders: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that the Women Reservation Act was an opportunity for the party to identify and nurture aspiring and established women leaders.



On the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Rahul Gandhi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, he met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference.

"Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far-reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women. In this day and age, there is no reason whatsoever to deny women meaningful opportunities in public life," he said.

Congratulating the leaders and members for "building the organisation brick by brick", he said that AIMC has been a fearless voice for justice and has firmly established itself as the most active frontal organisation of the Congress.

He congratulated AIMC on the launch of the nationwide online membership drive for the first time.

"I am happy to know that the membership drive will be followed by a pan-India leadership training programme," he said

"I hope the AIMC continues to work towards ensuring greater political participation of women across caste, class and religious lines. Lastly, I salute your dedication to a cause greater than yourself, and wish the AIMC the best in its future endeavours," the Congress MP said.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said: "Congratulations and best wishes to all the office bearers and workers on the foundation day of All India Mahila Congress. Your tireless work is playing an important role in empowering the women of India."

"Salute to your struggle and dedication for their respect, equality and safety," he said.