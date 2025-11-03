Women’s safety completely undermined under Stalin govt: Palaniswami on Coimbatore gang-rape

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government following the brutal gang-rape of a college student near Coimbatore airport, calling it a “collapse of women’s safety” under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration.

The horrifying incident occurred late on November 2, when three men allegedly abducted a college student who was speaking with a male friend near the Coimbatore International Airport.

According to police reports, the gang assaulted the man, kidnapped the woman, and sexually assaulted her before abandoning her behind a private college.

The victim was rescued by police in the early hours of November 3 and admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The case has sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties demanding swift justice and raising questions over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

In a strongly worded post, Palaniswami said the incident had shaken public confidence in the state’s policing system. “This shocking crime raises a serious question -- does Tamil Nadu still have a functioning police force under the DMK government?” he asked.

Accusing the ruling party of gross negligence, Palaniswami said, “Women’s safety has been completely undermined under the Stalin model of governance. During the AIADMK regime, Tamil Nadu was among the safest states in India for women. Under my leadership, Chennai ranked first among major cities, and Coimbatore topped the list among urban centres for women’s safety.”

Recalling his earlier initiative to distribute pepper sprays, torches, and other safety kits to women at AIADMK headquarters, he said it was meant to empower women at a time when “they could not trust the DMK government to protect them”.

Palaniswami urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the immediate arrest of all three accused and guarantee that they face the harshest punishment under the law.

“It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister, who controls the police department, to deliver justice and restore faith in women’s safety,” he said.

The Peelamedu police have formed special teams and are continuing an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators.