Women's safety in India improved with legal measures, financial allocations, support services: Govt

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Saturday said that the government has made remarkable strides to ensure the safety and security of women across the nation with legal measures, financial allocations, and support services.

This includes the Nirbhaya Fund, a women's helpline (181) number, one-stop centers (OSCs), an emergency response support system (ERSS -112), SHe-Box, and women help desks that provide legal, medical, and psychological assistance to women.

“A multi-pronged approach integrating law enforcement, helplines, rehabilitation, and mental health support is crucial for creating a safer and more empowering environment for women,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that Rs 7,712.85 crore was allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund in the financial year 2024-25, of which Rs 5,846.08 crore have been utilised -- nearly 76 per cent.

The fund supports various projects and schemes such as OSCs, ERSS, women helpline, fast track special courts (FTSCs), anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs), women help desks, cyber forensic cum training labs, safe city projects, rail and road transport safety initiatives, and the Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF) to enhance women's safety and security.

Notably, the government also provides support for women’s mental health, impacted by domestic and gender-based violence.

“Violence, especially domestic and intimate partner violence, can lead to depression, anxiety, PTSD, panic disorders, and suicide risk,” the Ministry said.

“There is a need for these services to be sensitive to the psychological needs of women facing violence and to be able to provide culturally informed and effective interventions that are context-specific,” it added.

Project Stree Manoraksha by NIMHANS provides trauma-informed care at OSCs. It focuses on training counsellors and staff, including caseworkers, administrators, paralegal and paramedical staff, and security personnel.

“This initiative ensures that women facing gender-based violence receive empathetic, evidence-based mental health care and counselling when they seek help at OSCs,” the Ministry said.

In addition, the government has implemented several crucial laws to safeguard women’s physical and mental security. These include Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023; Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005; Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961; Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956; Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006; Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.



