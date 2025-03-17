Won't allow glorification of Aurangzeb's legacy, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Amid the chorus for the demolition of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s grave situated in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that it was unfortunate that the state government has to protect it.

However, he announced that the government would not allow the "Mahima Mandan" (glorification) of Aurangzeb's legacy.

Fadnavis was speaking near Bhiwandi after the inauguration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj temple.

The CM said, “If glorification is done here, it will only be of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and not of Aurangzeb's tomb. The ASI protected Aurangzeb's tomb 50 years ago, so it is incumbent on the Maharashtra government to protect it. However, Aurangzeb's legacy will never be glorified in Maharashtra. I promise you.”

The chief minister reiterated that he will not allow Aurangzeb's legacy to be glorified or exalted in Maharashtra and if anyone tries to do so, he will foil that attempt. “Chhatrapati Shivaji also brought together people from 18 Pagar castes, farmers, and Balutedars, and instilled masculinity in them. He prepared us to fight for the cause of God, country, and religion. This is why Sambhaji Maharaj, Rajaram Maharaj, and Tara Rani later contributed to Swarajya. After Shivaji, the Marathas buried Aurangzeb here, defeated the Mughals, and hoisted saffron over Delhi. That is why Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expects a Maharashtra that lives in unity, he does not expect a Maharashtra divided into castes,” said the chief minister.

Fadnavis further said, “There are 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and we are trying to get them declared as world heritage sites. PM Modi has tried for that, the process is currently underway.” He expressed confidence that the status of world heritage sites will be given soon.

The CM said that the government proposes to build the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Sangameshwar from the Konkan region where he was captured. “Also, the government is building a big memorial at Tulapur. The government has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to build the memorial at Agra. The state government has given funds for the same. In addition, the government is also trying to build a memorial at Panipat,” he added.

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged protests across the state for the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad argued that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj became a hero because there was a villain like Aurangzeb.