Won’t trade ideology for power: Debabrata Saikia rejects defection buzz after Bordoloi exit​

Guwahati: Assam Leader of Opposition and senior Congress figure Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday categorically dismissed any speculation about a possible defection to the BJP, asserting his steadfast commitment to the Congress party’s ideology and principles in the wake of former Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s recent resignation. ​

Bordoloi’s exit from the Congress and his subsequent move to join the BJP have triggered political debate in the state, with several leaders reacting to the development. ​

Describing the development as “regrettable,” Saikia acknowledged Bordoloi’s long association with the Congress, noting that the party had entrusted him with key responsibilities and positions over the years. ​

“The Congress gave him due respect and opportunities. His sudden departure raises concerns about political consistency and the sense of responsibility expected from senior leaders,” Saikia told reporters. ​

Reacting to remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggesting that Saikia could also switch sides, the Congress leader rejected the claim outright, calling it “misleading” and politically motivated. ​

“My politics is not driven by the lure of power or position. It is rooted in ideology, values, and a deep commitment to public service,” he said, adding that his personal principles, shaped by his upbringing, remain non-negotiable. ​

Saikia stressed that maintaining public trust is central to his political journey and reaffirmed his resolve to serve the people with integrity. ​

“The support and goodwill of the people are my greatest strength. I will continue to work with honesty and dedication,” he added. ​

The remarks come at a time of heightened political activity in Assam, as parties intensify preparations and realignments ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, fuelling speculation over potential shifts and strategies within major political formations.​