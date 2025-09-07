World’s first “Anokhi Duniya” Ceramic Waste Park in UP set to surpass Disney World and Jurassic Park in uniqueness

Lucknow/Bulandshahr, September 7

The Yogi government has been consistently working to promote Uttar Pradesh’s traditional industries on the global stage while seamlessly blending them with modernity. Over the past eight years, through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative inspired by the spirit of Vocal for Local, the state’s traditional products have gained new recognition worldwide. In this direction, a unique initiative has been undertaken with the creation of “Anokhi Duniya”, the world’s first park made entirely from ceramic waste. Built in Bulandshahr on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the park is set to open for tourists by the end of this month and is expected to rival global attractions like Disney World and Jurassic Park in uniqueness.

Highlighting the initiative, Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority Vice-Chairman Dr. Ankur Lathar said, "Khurja, known as the “Ceramic Capital,” has already established a strong presence in India and abroad with its world-class designs and products. To give Khurja’s traditional ceramic heritage a distinct global identity, the Anokhi Duniya park has been constructed on a PPP model, spread over 2 acres. More than 80 tonnes of ceramic waste have been transformed into artworks, making the park an outstanding example of “waste-to-art.”"

A team of six artists and 120 artisans spent months creating nearly 100 unique artworks for the park, including 28 large installations. These striking pieces, crafted from broken pitchers, cups, kettles, and other utensils, include giant replicas of everyday ceramic items, designed and decorated in vibrant, eye-catching styles. The park offers attractions for visitors of all age groups, with selfie points, a café, and beautifully landscaped greenery designed with a horticultural touch.

Constructed at a cost of ₹5.86 crore, the park will charge only a minimal entry fee, ensuring funds for its maintenance. According to Dr. Lathar, Anokhi Duniya not only promotes Khurja’s art and craftsmanship but also aligns with the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by turning waste into sustainable, creative tourism.

The park is expected to place Khurja firmly on the tourism map. Visitors drawn to the park will also contribute to the local economy by purchasing ceramic products, thereby benefitting artisans and industries. Moreover, the project will serve as a model for other cities to demonstrate how sustainable development can be achieved by converting waste into art.

With Anokhi Duniya, CM Yogi’s vision of promoting industry, tourism, and cleanliness takes a tangible form. This innovative park not only showcases Khurja’s industrial heritage but is also poised to boost local employment, strengthen the city’s economy, and attract tourists from across the country and abroad.