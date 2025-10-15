World’s first Ramayana wax museum ready in Ayodhya; CM Yogi to inaugurate during Deepotsav 2025

Ayodhya, October 15: After the grand construction of the Ram Temple in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to present another historic gift to Ayodhya — the world’s first Ramayana-themed wax museum, now complete and ready for inauguration during the ninth Deepotsav celebration.

Located on the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum recreates the divine atmosphere of the Treta Yuga and is poised to become both a center of faith and a global tourist attraction. Spread over 9,850 sq. ft. and built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the fully air-conditioned museum houses 50 lifelike wax statues of characters from the Ramayana, including Lord Ram, depicting key episodes from the epic. Entry will be limited to 100 visitors at a time.

Designed in South Indian architectural style, the two-story museum brings the Ramayana to life — the ground floor showcasing scenes from Ram Lalla’s childhood to Sita’s swayamvar, and the first floor depicting the exile, Lanka Dahan, and the Ram-Ravana war. Each statue features dedicated lighting and realistic detailing in attire, expression, and posture.

Inside, visitors will be greeted by the fragrance of the Treta Yuga and the melodious chants of ‘Ram Tarak Mantra’ and Ram bhajans, creating an immersive spiritual experience. Amid the grandeur of Deepotsav 2025, CM Yogi will dedicate this unique creation to the people of Ayodhya and the world.

At the entrance, a magnificent idol of Lord Ganesha welcomes visitors, symbolizing the auspicious start of the journey. A special selfie point has been created beside child Ram’s wax statue, where children and elders alike can capture memorable photos with the deity.

The museum has full-fledged security arrangements. A fire system connected to four emergency exits ensures immediate response in any emergency. The project is operated in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation. As per the Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar 12% of the museum’s revenue will go directly to the Municipal Corporation, contributing to the development of Ayodhya.

The world-class museum has been constructed by a Kerala-based company called Sunil Wax Museum. The company’s head, Sunil, said, “We had previously built celebrity wax museums in Lonavala (Maharashtra) and Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala). But this Ramayana museum in Ayodhya is truly unique. We have sculpted 50 characters from the Ramayana with such fine detail that visitors will feel as if they have stepped into the Treta Yuga.”

He also revealed that outside the museum, arrangements for parking, a studio coffee house, snack zone, and entertainment area are being prepared. Tourists will not only enjoy the wax museum but also savour a blend of South Indian and North Indian cuisines, reflecting the cultural diversity of Ayodhya.

This museum will mark a milestone in Ayodhya’s progress. Following the tourism boom after the Ram Temple, this center is expected to attract millions of devotees annually. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged to transform Ayodhya into a world-class tourist city. Amid the light of Deepotsav lamps, this museum will stand as a shining symbol of devotion.

On the first floor, visitors will see 3D light effects illuminating scenes such as the forests of exile, Sita’s abduction, and Ravana’s defeat. In the model of Hanuman burning Lanka, lighting effects mimic real flames, creating a thrilling experience. Among the 50 characters from Ramayana include Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, and Vibhishan, among others.

In terms of safety and facilities, the museum is state-of-the-art. The air-conditioned halls maintain a temperature of 22°C, with CCTV surveillance and security guards on duty 24x7. The entry fee for the museum has been fixed at Rs 100.