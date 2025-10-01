Live
- Tirumala deity appears on Maharatham on eighth day as part of Salakatla brahmotsavams
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
Kathmandu: A two-year-old girl chosen as Nepal's new living goddess was carried by family members from their home in an alley in Kathmandu to a temple...
Kathmandu: A two-year-old girl chosen as Nepal's new living goddess was carried by family members from their home in an alley in Kathmandu to a temple palace Tuesday during the country's longest and most significant Hindu festival.
Aryatara Shakya, at 2 years and 8 months, was chosen as the new Kumari or "virgin goddess," replacing the incumbent who is considered by tradition to become a mere mortal upon reaching puberty.
Living goddesses are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists. The girls are selected between the ages of 2 and 4 and are required to have unblemished skin, hair, eyes and teeth. They should not be afraid of the dark.
During religious festivals the living goddess is wheeled around on a chariot pulled by devotees. They always wear red, pin up their hair in topknots and a "third eye" is painted on their forehead.