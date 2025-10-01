  • Menu
Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess

Kathmandu: A two-year-old girl chosen as Nepal's new living goddess was carried by family members from their home in an alley in Kathmandu to a temple palace Tuesday during the country's longest and most significant Hindu festival.

Aryatara Shakya, at 2 years and 8 months, was chosen as the new Kumari or "virgin goddess," replacing the incumbent who is considered by tradition to become a mere mortal upon reaching puberty.

Living goddesses are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists. The girls are selected between the ages of 2 and 4 and are required to have unblemished skin, hair, eyes and teeth. They should not be afraid of the dark.

During religious festivals the living goddess is wheeled around on a chariot pulled by devotees. They always wear red, pin up their hair in topknots and a "third eye" is painted on their forehead.

