Wrestling Federation Of India Faces Suspension Amidst Controversy Over Leadership And Olympian's Retirement

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) finds itself in a challenging situation as the Central government has decided to suspend its operations until further notice. This drastic measure follows the recent election of Sanjay Singh, a trusted associate of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as the president of the federation. The contentious nature of Singh's appointment triggered a significant development in the world of Indian wrestling: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik publicly declared her retirement from the sport during an emotionally charged press conference.



The controversy surrounding the elections is not isolated but stems from a broader context of allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Prior to Singh's protege assuming leadership, several prominent wrestlers accused the BJP MP of sexually harassing female athletes. This led to sustained protests against Singh, reflecting the gravity of the accusations and the discontent within the wrestling community.



In the aftermath of Sanjay Singh's election, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh swiftly announced the dates for upcoming national wrestling events, specifically targeting the under-15 and under-20 categories. He justified this decision by highlighting the prolonged hiatus of national and state-level wrestling events in the country over the past 11 months. Brij Bhushan expressed concern that further delays could adversely impact the careers of young wrestlers.



Sakshi Malik's retirement announcement, made symbolically by placing her wrestling shoes on the table during the press conference, emphasized her vehement opposition to Sanjay Singh's presidency. Malik revealed that her decision was driven by her principled stance against the election of Singh's loyalist to such a significant position.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, Sakshi Malik took to social media to express her apprehensions about the choice of venue for the upcoming national wrestling events. She questioned the decision to hold the tournaments in Gonda, which she identified as the area associated with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Malik raised concerns about the circumstances under which junior women wrestlers would participate in the events, suggesting that the chosen location might present challenges or discomfort for the athletes.



The wrestling community now faces a turbulent period with the suspension of WFI, the aftermath of controversial elections, and the unexpected retirement of a celebrated athlete, all contributing to an atmosphere of uncertainty and discontent.

