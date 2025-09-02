Live
- Railway employees with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 crore accidental death cover
- Mirai will feature only fast action stunts, says actor Teja Sajja
- ‘Shocked’ Nikki Tamboli diagnosed with dengue post Dubai travel
- Bank 'fraud': ED raids in Delhi, Pune
- Nia Sharma dances to ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ with ‘chefs’ Aly Gony, Krushna, Sudesh Lehri
- Manipur CS holds meeting to review arrangements for proposed VVIP visit to state
- Human-elephant conflicts rise in TN's Coimbatore amid shortage of forest guards
- Stock markets extend previous day's rally; Sensex climbs over 200 points
- Akshay Oberoi: Made a silent wish that get the chance to work with Shashank Khaitan
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.80 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33...
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.80 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.
The rise poses a threat of flood in low lying areas of the city.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.
According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 metres -- well above the danger mark 205.33 metres -- at 6 am.
It received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage, they said.
The level rose further to 205.80 metres at 8 am with the inordinate discharges from the three barrages.
With the record release of water from Haryana, in Delhi, authorities are on high alert.
People living in the Yamuna floodplains have been advised to relocate.
The water level in the Yamuna is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by the evening.