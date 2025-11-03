Yash Gupta Felicitated by Anurag Thakur as Rikayaa Greentech Puts India on the Global Tin Map

New Delhi: India’s growing emphasis on domestic manufacturing received a boost when Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh) and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines & Steel, felicitated Yash Gupta, Managing Director of Rikayaa Greentech Private Limited, for establishing the country’s first Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified Tin manufacturing facility.

The recognition was conferred during a BIS event in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh where officials highlighted the milestone as a step toward strengthening India’s capacity in critical minerals and non-ferrous metal refining. Rikayaa Greentech’s plant, located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, is the only Indian facility certified under IS 26:2024 for Tin Ingots with 99.9 per cent purity.

Milestone for India’s Tin Industry

Tin is widely used in electronics, renewable energy, EV batteries, and packaging, yet India has historically depended almost entirely on imports from Indonesia and Malaysia to meet annual demand exceeding 35,000 metric tonnes. Rikayaa Greentech’s achievement, officials said, represents a shift toward indigenous sourcing and aligns with the government’s drive for Atmanirbhar Bharat and critical minerals security.

The company’s low-emission refining process, developed through in-house R&D and filed for patent protection, recovers Tin from industrial scrap and e-waste, avoiding the environmental costs of mining. The process has been praised within industry circles for combining efficiency with sustainability, two pillars central to India’s industrial policy goals.

Recognised by Startup India and MSME Ministry

Rikayaa Greentech is recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under Startup India, and has been granted tax exemption under Section 80IAC by the Inter-Ministerial Board for innovative enterprises. It also holds ZED-Gold certification from the Ministry of MSME, alongside international quality accreditations , ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 22000:2018, ROHS, and REACH compliance.

Yash Gupta said the BIS recognition was “a validation of India’s ability to meet global standards through homegrown innovation.”

“Our team’s work shows that India can not only process critical metals but do it responsibly. The goal is to replace imports with quality Indian production built on sustainability,” he said.

Industry and Policy Impact

Officials at the BIS event noted that the certification of Tin Ingots under IS 26:2024 is part of a broader effort to standardise non-ferrous metals, ensuring quality control and encouraging formal manufacturing practices. Analysts say such standardisation could enable India to reduce foreign exchange outflows and strengthen its role in regional metal supply chains.

Environmental experts view the model as an example of how secondary metal recovery can support India’s decarbonisation efforts. Refining Tin from scrap can lower emissions by nearly 60 per cent compared to traditional mining and smelting, while also reducing landfill accumulation of electronic waste.

A New Industrial Narrative

At 26, Gupta represents a younger generation of Indian industrialists bringing startup agility into legacy sectors. While many of his peers gravitate toward digital ventures, he has chosen the harder path of building manufacturing capabilities in metals that underpin modern technology.

Industry observers see the felicitation by Shri Thakur as symbolic of a wider policy recognition: that green industrialisation will rely as much on metallurgical innovation as on renewable energy expansion. With Rikayaa’s certified production already underway, India now joins the limited group of nations capable of refining Tin to LME-grade purity standards domestically.

About Rikayaa Greentech

Based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, Rikayaa Greentech Private Limited focuses on refining and recycling Tin, Lead and Tin-Lead alloys through sustainable processes. The company’s work supports India’s efforts to develop domestic capacity in critical raw materials and promote circular manufacturing models.