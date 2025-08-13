Yogi acts tough on Fatehpur incident; vows stern action against vigilantism

Lucknow: Responding to queries from the Opposition regarding the recent incident in Fatehpur in the State as-sembly on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna dismissed claims of government involvement as baseless, asserting that law and order is the top priority and those taking the law into their hands will face strict action. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna denied any role of the government or its machinery in the Fatehpur incident. He said an FIR was lodged on August 11 at Kotwali police station against 10 named and 150 unidentified accused under serious BNS sections, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Public Property Damage Prevention Act.

Khanna said the FIR proves the government is doing its job and that anyone taking the law into their own hands will be punished through due process. Maintaining law and order is the government’s top priority, and no anarchy will be tolerated. He accused the Opposition of giving a political colour to the incident, noting that police acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings without delay. In view of the seriousness of the Fatehpur incident, the Yogi government has clarified that Hindu leaders pressuring the police have no influence over its actions. Committed to maintaining peace and law and order, the state has deployed forces from 10 police stations, two PAC companies, and the full adminis-trative team to the area. An FIR has been lodged against 160 people, including 10 named accused, and dialogue is underway with both sides. The government has stated that once calm is restored, strict ac-tion will follow.

Fertilizer sales up in UP

Fertilizer sales in Uttar Pradesh have seen a sharp rise under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, reflecting the state’s strong push for agricultural support. As per Agriculture Department data, 39.40 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers have been sold so far this Kharif season (up to August 11, 2025), com-pared to 33.42 lakh metric tonnes during the same period last year — an increase of over 5.98 lakh met-ric tonnes. With ongoing efforts, sales are expected to climb further before the season ends.