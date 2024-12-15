Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the contrasting treatment of workers in India's past and present. He pointed to Prime Minister Modi's gesture of showering flowers on Ram temple construction workers during the January 22 consecration ceremony, while referencing an unverified historical claim about Taj Mahal workers having their hands cut off after its construction.

Adityanath expanded his comparison to include historical textile workers, suggesting that past rulers had destroyed India's traditional crafts through cruel practices. In contrast, he emphasized that modern India provides comprehensive labor protections and respect for its workforce.

The Chief Minister also addressed broader themes of national development, citing India's rapid COVID-19 vaccine development and welfare programs that serve 800 million citizens without discrimination. He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership in resolving what he termed India's "identity crisis" and highlighted Uttar Pradesh's successful blend of heritage preservation with modern development. While discussing these historical comparisons, it's worth noting that the claim about Taj Mahal workers lacks historical documentation.