Yogi meets kin of man who died in police custody

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the family members of trader Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody due to alleged assault, and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for them, officials said.

The government will also take care of the education expenses of the children of the deceased, they said. Pandey (30) died on Saturday after being allegedly beaten by police personnel following his arrest in connection with a case, according to his family. Following an uproar, the authorities on Sunday ordered an FIR against the police station’s personnel on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The in-charge of the police station, among those booked, has been suspended. According to a statement, the chief minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and instructed officials to provide them with an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh, housing, free education for the children and access to various government schemes. He also assured the family that those responsible for Pandey’s death would face strict consequences and promised that the culprits would not be spared. The opposition has been attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the recent incidents of custodial death. On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav fired a fresh salvo. “I wish those who take life could give life in compensation. Those who have extinguished the light of someone’s house on Diwali, it is hoped that they will not light the lamps of lies, they will not try to remove the deep darkness of their rule with false light.

The public is asking, will a bulldozer be used on the person who died in custody? Condemnable!” Yadav posted on X in Hindi. Pandey’s mother Tapeshwari Devi along with his wife and children visited the chief minister’s official residence on Monday morning. After the meeting, the family expressed a sense of relief. Tapeshwari Devi said, “We are satisfied after meeting the chief minister. He assured us that he was fully aware of the case and that there would be no leniency. Once the investigation is complete, strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Bakshi Ka Talab MLA Yogesh Kumar Shukla and councillor Shailendra Verma were also present during the meeting.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra and Pooja Shukla, who was the party candidate from Lucknow North region in the last assembly polls, also met the family of Mohit Pandey and handed them a cheque of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of party president Akhilesh Yadav. Pandey, a resident of Jainabad in the Chinhat area, died at a hospital in police custody. His family members have claimed that police brutality was the cause of his death. The incident has triggered a major political furore, with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government.