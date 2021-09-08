Yogi to honour India's Tokyo paralympic winners

Lucknow, Sep 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to felicitate country's all the medal winners of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The chief minister has asked officials to prepare a plan to organise the event.

According to the government spokesman, "In the Tokyo Paralympics, excellent performance of the sportspersons has made the country proud. Along with medal winners from UP, all those who won a medal for the country will be honoured at a public function."

"In this programme, all 'Divyang' players from 75 districts of the state should also be invited. It will be a morale booster for them. A detailed plan should be prepared for this event," the chief minister told officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier felicitated Olympic players and had given a cash award of Rs 2 crore to gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1.5 crore each for silver medal winners, Rs one crore for each member of the men's hockey team that won the bronze medal and Rs 50 lakh for each member of the women's hockey team which narrowly missed a medal.

The event was held in the state capital last month, in which all the medallists were honoured.