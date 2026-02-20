Youth Congress members stage shirtless protest at AI Summit, detained

New Delhi; Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a dramatic protest inside Bharat Mandapam on Friday during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".

According to officials, several Youth Congress workers removed their shirts and shouted slogans, including “PM is compromised”, before security personnel intervened. The protesters were swiftly detained and taken away from the venue to prevent disruption of the high-profile international event attended by government officials, industry leaders and foreign delegates.

Shouting slogans, some of the party workers were topless and stood in front of an India AI Summit board, clicking pictures and attempting to create a ruckus.

The security personnel deployed there quickly acted and forced them out.

It was not known how the workers gained entry into the venue where thousands of people, including foreigners, were present.

The Youth Congress shared videos of their protest on their X handle.

Police said legal action is being initiated against the demonstrators for violating security norms at the venue. The detained workers were taken to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning and further proceedings.

In a statement issued later, the youth wing of the opposition Indian National Congress said the demonstration was meant to highlight concerns that “corporate interests are being prioritised over national interests” and alleged that the government’s foreign policy stance had weakened. The group also linked the protest to economic issues such as rising prices and joblessness, claiming that young people were increasingly frustrated.

Earlier, on February 18, Rahul Gandhi criticised the event, alleging that it was being run more as a publicity exercise than a serious platform to strengthen India’s artificial intelligence ecosystem. He said that instead of focusing on India’s own talent and the responsible use of its data, the summit had turned into a 'disorganised PR spectacle'.

Meanwhile, security at the venue was tightened following the incident, with entry protocols further reinforced to prevent any additional disruptions. Officials said the summit proceedings continued as scheduled after the protesters were removed.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political circles, with ruling party leaders criticising the protest as an attempt to gain publicity during an international event, while opposition figures defended it as a legitimate expression of dissent. Authorities reiterated that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, security violations at sensitive venues hosting global events would be dealt with strictly.



