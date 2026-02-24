Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested Over AI Summit Shirtless Protest

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged during the recently concluded AI Impact Summit in the national capital. His arrest marks the eighth in the case linked to slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the high-profile event.

According to sources, Chib was detained around 4:30 am after nearly 20 hours of questioning. Police officials alleged that he was not cooperating with the investigation. He has been booked under charges including criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing harm to a public servant, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty, and wilful disobedience.

Investigators claim to have found evidence suggesting his involvement in planning the protest. Police sources said they are examining whether the demonstration was aimed at tarnishing India’s image in front of international delegates attending the summit.

The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, with further investigation being handled by its Inter-State Cell. Officials indicated that Chib would be confronted with the seven other accused already arrested to determine the details of how the protest was allegedly organised.

The arrest memo states that anti-national slogans were raised and attempts were made to incite unrest. It further alleges that police personnel on duty were obstructed and assaulted. Authorities also claimed that during questioning, Chib did not disclose the identities of certain co-accused who allegedly fled the scene.

Chib was produced before the Patiala House Court, which granted four days of police custody. Police described him as the “mastermind” of the protest and told the court that individuals from different states were involved. They also said further custodial interrogation is required to examine digital evidence and trace the planning process, including the funding behind the printed T-shirts worn by protesters.

In his defence, Chib’s lawyer argued that he was neither present at the protest site nor issuing instructions. The counsel maintained that peaceful protests are a part of democratic expression and said his client had no direct involvement in the demonstration.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised the Congress and took aim at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders defended the protest as a legitimate democratic act.