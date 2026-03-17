Youth Congress stages 'Sansad Gherao' protest

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a 'Sansad Gherao' protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the India-US trade deal, alleging the agreement would be detrimental to farmers, workers and small businesses.

Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, hundreds of Youth Congress workers from several states gathered at the protest site, raising slogans against the government and demanding that the government scrap the trade arrangement. Protesters carried placards reading "Cancel the Indo-US Deal" and accused the government of compromising the country's economic interests. IYC leaders claimed the proposed deal could adversely affect farmers, the textile sector and micro, small and medium enterprises, while also raising concerns about data security.

An IYC member said the protesters planned to march towards Parliament and would walk up to the point where barricades had been put up by police near the Parliament complex. Several police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order during the protest. Barricades were put up at multiple points around the protest site, restricting movement.