Youth, juvenile held for attacking man who intervened in assault

Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly attacking a man with a knife after he intervened when the duo were assaulting a boy in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri area, an officer said on Monday. The arrestee has been identified as Piyush, a resident of Jahangir Puri. Police said the weapon used in the attack -- a knife -- was recovered from the possession of the minor. "The incident came to light on March 13 after a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel in the area.

When police reached the spot, the complainant, Harjeet Singh Sachdeva (23), told them that Piyush, along with a minor and another associate identified as Raghu, were assaulting a boy in the locality," a senior officer said.

Sachdeva said when he intervened to rescue the boy, the accused were angered. During the ensuing altercation, the minor allegedly took out a knife and attacked him, while Piyush also joined in the assault and thrashed him, police said.

Their associate Raghu allegedly even pulled out a firearm, described to be a country-made pistol, and threatened to kill the complainant, the officer said. On hearing Sachdeva's cries for help, his younger brother Deep and some local youths rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee while threatening the complainant with dire consequences, he added.