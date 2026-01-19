Youth killed after stepping on Maoist-planted IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur/Bijapur: A tragedy struck the Kasturipad village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh when a young villager lost his life after stepping on a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Maoists.

"The victim, identified as 20-year-old Ayata Kuhrami, son of Budhra Kuhrami, had gone to the forest area near his village when the incident occurred," police officials said.

The deadly device exploded as he unknowingly stepped on it, causing severe injuries to both his legs.

Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Ayata succumbed to his injuries on the way, leaving the village in shock and grief.

The incident highlights the continuing threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the region, who often target security forces with hidden explosives but end up endangering innocent civilians.

Pressure IEDs are commonly planted along forest paths and remote areas to ambush patrols, but their indiscriminate nature makes them a constant danger for villagers who depend on these routes for daily activities such as farming, collecting forest produce, or grazing cattle.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the Usur police station area following the incident.

Teams are conducting IED neutralisation drives to detect and safely defuse hidden explosives in the forests of Bijapur.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of local residents while continuing operations against Maoist groups that remain active in the district, the officials said.

Authorities have also issued a strong appeal to the public, urging villagers to exercise extreme caution while travelling in forested and remote areas.

They have advised people to immediately report any suspicious objects, activities, or materials to the nearest police station or security camp.

This cooperation, they stressed, is vital to prevent further tragedies and to strengthen the fight against Maoist violence.

The death of Ayata Kuhrami has once again underscored the human cost of insurgency in Bastar and its surrounding districts in Chhattisgarh.

While security forces continue their operations to dismantle Maoist networks, the loss of innocent lives remains a painful reminder of the urgent need to eliminate the threat completely.

The community of Kasturipad now mourns the untimely death of a young villager whose life was cut short by an act of violence meant to destabilise peace in the region.