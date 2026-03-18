Youth must make yoga integral part of life: Dhami

Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Monday that yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a holistic way of life, and that the youth should make it an integral part of their lives. The chief minister emphasised that yoga is more than just physical exertion; it is a comprehensive lifestyle practice that serves to connect the individual spiritually with the supreme soul.

Urging youth to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, he noted that young people currently working in various fields often experience fatigue, and yoga can serve as their greatest ally in overcoming this exhaustion.

Terming yoga an invaluable legacy of India’s “ancient and magnificent spiritual tradition,” he remarked that the multi-faceted discipline has today evolved into a robust foundation for healthy living, mental peace and spiritual growth for the entire world. He said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, June 21 is now celebrated globally as International Yoga Day, and today, millions of people across more than 180 countries practice yoga.