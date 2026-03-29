Youth power key to India’s space-driven growth: Kerala Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday urged the youth to take the lead in building a strong and developed India.

He was speaking at an interactive session held at Lok Bhavan. The event featured a talk by Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation, titled “India in Space, India in Strength: The Youth Roadmap to Viksit Bharat.”

The Governor said every Indian must work hard to make the vision of a better nation a reality.

Referring to the line “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara,” he noted that it should not remain just a slogan but must be reflected in action and progress.

Shukla spoke directly to students and young participants, describing youth as the country's real strength.

He said confidence, courage, and hard work will define India’s future, urging them not to fear failure and to aim high.

Sharing his experience in space, Shukla spoke about his mission to the International Space Station as part of Axiom-4.

He said seeing India from space was a powerful moment, with the country appearing vast, united, and full of promise.

He also highlighted scientific work conducted during the mission, including experiments with rice seeds from Kerala, noting that such efforts demonstrate how local knowledge can support global science.

Governor Arlekar said India’s growth will depend on innovation and new ideas.

He added that the country’s space journey proves that no goal is too far, calling upon the youth to use their talent and imagination for national progress.

The session ended with an interaction where students asked questions and shared ideas. The message was clear: India’s future rests in the hands of its young minds.