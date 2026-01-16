Youth stabbed to death in Delhi; juvenile among two nabbed

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sindhu Farm Road in the Jaitpur police station area of southeast Delhi, said police on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Sahu, a resident of Shukra Bazar Road, Hari Nagar Extension.

Officers and staff of Jaitpur Police Station have apprehended two individuals, including one juvenile, in connection with the violent stabbing incident that occurred late on Thursday night (January 15), resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 11.18 p.m. on January 15 regarding a physical assault at Dharamshala Road, Jaitpur. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found three injured individuals who had been attacked with sharp weapons.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between two groups over a mutual acquaintance. The main accused, identified as Deepak, had allegedly been harassing the complainant, Prince (19), through social media before the incident.

Under the pretext of a 'reconciliation meeting', the victims were called to meet the opposing group around 11.00 p.m. However, during the meeting, a heated verbal argument broke out, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. The accused allegedly attacked the victims with knives before fleeing the scene.

Krishna Sahu sustained multiple stab injuries to the chest, shoulder, and back. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. Another victim, Sunny (21), sustained stab injuries to the abdomen and thigh and is currently undergoing treatment. Prince (19) suffered minor injuries.

The crime team inspected the scene of the crime and collected crucial forensic evidence. A case under the relevant sections is being registered.

Following a swift investigation, including the examination of CCTV footage and forensic inputs, police apprehended Aashish (24), a resident of Meethapur village and a graphic design professional, along with a 17-year-old juvenile.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend other suspects involved in the incident.

On Thursday, two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in Delhi, officials said, adding that investigations are underway in both cases.

In the first incident, a notorious criminal was stabbed to death in the Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi. The deceased was identified as Mukesh, aged around 40.

Police said he was found lying in a pool of blood near a public toilet in Block-18 of Kalyanpuri. Mukesh was rushed to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

East District Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania said a case of murder was registered. "The police are making efforts to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the area," the DCP said, adding that investigators are also questioning family members of the deceased to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

The deceased's wife, Monica, told police that Mukesh had left home after dinner at around 10.00 p.m. on Wednesday. She said the family received information about an hour later that he had been found injured near the public toilet in Block-18 of Kalyanpuri.

Mukesh's uncle, Raju, said the family was informed that he had been stabbed and taken to the hospital, where he later died during treatment. He said the family wants the police to take strict legal action in the matter.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man, identified as Ranjan, was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in the JJ Colony area of Bawana in North Delhi.

The latest incidents come close on the heels of a series of violent stabbings on New Year's evening, when three people were killed in back-to-back attacks in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Mongolpuri and Sultanpuri areas. Those incidents claimed the lives of a tailor, a rickshaw driver and a 15-year-old boy, raising concerns over street violence in the national Capital.