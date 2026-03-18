Youth Time Bank launched at GGH

Vijayawada: A unique initiative titled Youth Time Bank was launched at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday, aiming to promote volunteerism and community service among youth. The programme was inaugurated by district collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

The initiative, organised by the District Youth Services and Welfare Department, was launched in the presence of Dr Kolleti Ramesh, Chief Executive Officer of Youth Services, along with medical officials. Under this programme, NSS volunteers, with support from Vasavya Mahila Mandali, will provide assistance to patients at key locations in the hospital, including the OPD block, Dr NTR Vaidya Seva section, and scanning units.

As part of the Youth Time Bank system, around 20 to 30 NSS volunteers from various colleges in the district will render daily services to help elderly patients, differently-abled individuals, and illiterate persons navigate hospital procedures and access medical services with ease.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector appreciated the youth for stepping forward with a sense of social responsibility. He said such innovative initiatives not only nurture a spirit of service but also strengthen community cooperation.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Edukondalu, RMO Dr Padmavathi, NSS volunteers from Andhra Loyola College and Vijaya Institute of Technology for Women, along with members of Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Youth Welfare Department staff, participated in the programme.