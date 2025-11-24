Youths must know Sardar Patel’s legacy and role in nation-building: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged the youths to learn about the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his pivotal role in India’s nation-building, emphasising that understanding the contributions of national leaders is essential for strengthening patriotic values.

Flagging off the observance of Sardar@150 Unity March in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that youths will be enlightened if they know about the legacy of Patel, who played a pivotal role in uniting the nation and worked tirelessly to ensure the peaceful integration of princely states into India.

He said that a series of programmes was organised across the country to remember the contribution of Sardar Patel’s work and sacrifice for the country’s unity and protection of its sovereignty. Saha said that on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, many programmes were organised in every state to remember him, his work for the nation, and his determined efforts to protect its sovereignty.

“He (Patel) also worked to bring all the princely states together. From 1947 to 1949, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked for the unity of the country, and to remember him and his contribution, a series of programmes has been organised. Debate competitions were also organised at school and college levels,” said the Chief Minister.

“Many youths are still unaware of him, and youths must be aware of his contribution. Conspiracies are underway to damage the unity of our country, and we are keeping a close eye on them,” he said. Saha informed that he will leave for Gujarat on Tuesday to attend the Padayatra there.

Gujarat will host a grand ‘National Padyatra’ to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India.

The 11-day Padyatra will commence from November 26 and conclude on December 5. The historic march will begin at Sardar Patel’s birthplace, Karamsad, and culminate at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.

Saha said that all the Chief Ministers have been asked to attend the Padayatra, and discussions will be held at various stoppages during the journey on foot. He further added that his government has provided over 20,000 government jobs in Tripura, and in the coming days, more job opportunities will be offered, and this will continue.

During Monday’s event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, In-charge Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zila Parishad Biswajit Shil, Padma Shri awardee gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak and ICA Department Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya were present at the event.