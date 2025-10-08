Zubeen Garg’s Cousin, Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg, Arrested In Singer’s Death Case

The special investigation team (SIT) of Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg into custody in connection with the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore last month. Sandipan, a cousin of the late artist, serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) in Kamrup district.

Authorities have remanded Sandipan to seven days of police custody following his interrogation. He had accompanied Zubeen to Singapore and was present at the time of the 52-year-old singer’s death during a swimming incident on September 19.

This arrest brings the total number of people detained in the case to five. Others include Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and artist Amritprava Mahanta—all of whom remain in CID custody.

The CID initially registered a case of culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, and negligence, later upgrading it to murder after further questioning. Investigators also filed a separate case against Mahanta over alleged financial irregularities, seizing multiple seals and documents from his Guwahati home.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, are likely to initiate raids linked to the investigation.