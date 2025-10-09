Zubeen Garg’s Wife Reveals Why Cousin Sandipan Joined Him On Singapore Trip

Weeks after singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, his cousin Sandipan Garg, an Assam Police Service officer, was arrested by the CID’s special investigation team. Speaking about Sandipan’s presence on the trip, Zubeen’s wife Garima Garg said that he had expressed a desire to accompany Zubeen since he had never been abroad before. Zubeen, she said, was glad to have him along.

Garima confirmed that she was aware of Sandipan’s arrest but chose not to comment on the ongoing investigation, saying it was proceeding in its own way. Following his detention, the Assam government suspended Sandipan from duty, and he was placed in seven-day police custody — the fifth arrest linked to Zubeen’s case.

Garima also spoke warmly about the relationship between Zubeen and Sandipan, noting that the singer was always proud of his cousin, who had once been a model and actor before joining the police force. She recalled that Zubeen often encouraged Sandipan’s work and affectionately called him “the tallest and most handsome in the family.”

Zubeen Garg, aged 52, died on September 19 in Singapore following a swimming accident, with Sandipan present at the time.