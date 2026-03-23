PM Modi’s Global Talks on Indians Evacuation Amid West Asia Crisis

As the Middle East conflict has become critical, evacuation of Indian people has become a top priority for PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to various world leaders and shown concern for its people stuck in the war zone. According to the reports, thousands of Indians are waiting for evacuation support from the Indian government.The government is preparing coordinated evacuation plans for India to bring them home safely.

A high‑level CCS meeting India (Cabinet Committee on Security) was conducted to assess the situation. According to the officials, they are reviewing the risks to the Indian diaspora safety and discussing contingency measures.The government stressed that protecting Indian nationals abroad is very crucial to its foreign policy during times of crisis.

PM Modi’s talks with world leaders shows India’s proactive role in managing the crisis.The aim of these diplomatic efforts is to create safety plans for citizens and maintain stability in trade and energy route .Prime Minister stated that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz is not acceptable, as they are directly affecting India’s economy and the lives of Indians in the Gulf.

As millions of Indians are living and working in the Gulf hence it is becoming a big challenge for the Indian government. They are closely watching the developments and preparing evacuation plans to ensure the Indian community is safe.

In summary, the ongoing West Asia conflict has placed India in a sensitive position, but PM Modi’s Indians evacuation plan, combined with India diplomatic efforts, shows a clear commitment to protect citizens from danger. As tensions rise, India’s quick move shows its responsibility toward its people and role in global crisis management.