Rupee strengthens to 90.4 against the dollar after US tariff relief on Indian exports

Indian rupee exchange rate by 1.2% to 90.40 against the dollar in early morning trade on Friday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened over 3,600 points in the green to breach the 85,000-mark after closing Monday at 81,666.46.

The similarly battered Nifty 50 climbed 1,200 points from its Monday finish of 25,088.40.India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 4.7% higher at 25,840, taking it closer to its all-time high of 25,981.95 set in January. Yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell five basis points to 6.72%.Markets appeared set for their biggest one-day gains in five years, while the rupee was headed for its best session since November 2022.

Market players have noted India’s “somewhat decisive response” to Monday’s rout had contributed to the big bounce back as well.

“Stock markets in India have witnessed extreme volatility during the past one week. It began with benchmark indices wiping out overnight losses reacting positively to Free Trade Agreement,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said in a note. Nair added: “Named as the ‘mother of all deals’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the FTA with the European Union saw textiles gaining massively by over 12 per cent, while auto succumbed by four per cent”.

“Subsequently we witnessed horrifying forex market India on Sunday with both the indices reacting poorly to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech for 2026 union budget,” Nair added. Market fell nearly two per cent with experts pointing to alarm largely over a plan to increase transaction tax applicable on stocks. The sell-off on Monday erased nearly Rs 10 lakh crore of investors’ wealth.