Women’s Day 2026: Celebrating Women Leaders Driving India’s Growth

International Women's Day 2026 is more than just a celebration it is a strong reminder of how women are transforming India’s economy along with society and the innovation landscape across boardrooms as well as startups together with venture capital firms government bodies research labs and grassroots movements women leaders are not just taking part they are driving growth and change.

From building unicorn startups and leading billion dollar enterprises to shaping public policy and funding the next generation of founders and women in India are redefining leadership with strength and empathy and strategic vision and their rise reflects a deeper structural shift where diversity is no longer just symbolic but central to sustainable development and long term national progress.

As India moves toward becoming a $5 trillion economy and a global innovation hub women leaders are at the forefront of this transformation demonstrating that inclusive growth is strong and impactful growth.

Seema Verma, Founder, Content Junction

Seema Verma is the Founder of Content Junction a next generation AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization ( GEO ) agency helping Indian brands stand out across platforms like ChatGPT Gemini and Perplexity With over twenty years of experience in content strategy and brand storytelling she combines creativity with emerging AI technologies to drive measurable visibility and authority for startups and SMEs Under her leadership Content Junction has pioneered an AI Visibility framework that goes beyond traditional SEO enabling businesses to build trust relevance and digital discoverability in an increasingly AI driven world Her mission is simple to help Indian businesses succeed in the new era of AI Search Visibility.

Akanksha Sharma, CEO and Co Founder, Citta

Akanksha Sharma built CITTA on a belief from her upbringing that our grandmothers always knew best What started as dadi nani ke nuskhe grew into a purpose driven mission to reimagine time tested rituals using intentional ingredients and modern science without a traditional beauty industry background Akanksha entered the sensitive baby care space with one non negotiable principle trust today CITTA is trusted by over 1 lakh families across baby care skincare and haircare blending heritage with innovation This Womens Day she honors every woman who nurtures leads and builds with quiet unwavering strength.

Tanvi Lunawat, Director of Operations at Institute of Sports Science and Technology

Tanvi Lunawat is a dynamic leader in the sports and education ecosystem dedicated to empowering women in an industry traditionally dominated by men As the Director of Operations at ISST (Institute of Sports Science & Technology) she has consistently created structured opportunities for women to take on leadership roles build confidence and grow professionally through mentorship inclusive policies and skill based initiatives she is shaping pathways for greater female representation in the sports ecosystem.

“Empowerment begins when women are trusted with responsibility and given the platform to lead and the Women Day is a reminder that when women rise in challenging industries and they reshape narratives and inspire the next generation to dream bigger and lead stronger” and she says reinforcing her belief in building confident women leaders who contribute meaningfully to India growth.

Akkshitta Pachauri, Founder, The Seekier

Akkshitta Pachauri is a certified multi modality healer astrologer and numerologist with over eight years of experience helping people achieve true inner transformation through her platform and the Seekier she combines mindset coaching astrology energy healing neurology and past life insights to help individuals recognize their patterns and change them at the root her work focuses on guiding people from fear to faith from confusion to clarity and from self doubt to self trust by blending practical tools with spiritual wisdom she empowers individuals to make aligned decisions and build emotionally secure and fulfilling lives.

Anika Parashar, Founder and CEO, The Women's Company, and Founder Director, Organ India

Anika Parashar is a healthcare entrepreneur and women health leader who has spent nearly two decades building women centered healthcare and wellness platforms in India as the former COO of Fortis La Femme she scaled one of India most recognized women and children healthcare networks beyond hospitals she founded RiverRock Ventures and the Woman Company creating integrated solutions across fertility maternal wellness and everyday women health her work signals a leadership shift from episodic care models to ecosystem building where awareness access and long term engagement become as important as the clinical moment as the Founder Trustee and Chairperson of ORGAN India Organ Giving and Receiving Awareness Network she has led nationwide efforts to build awareness around organ donation and transplantation through education initiatives partnerships helplines and institutional collaborations.

Gitanjali Sirwal, PR Head & Chief of Staff, Micro Mitti

Gitanjali Sirwal is a communications leader redefining growth beyond metro boundaries. With over a decade in public relations at Adfactors PR and Avian WE, she has led mandates for brands such as IIFL Securities, Nykaa, 5Paisa, and collaborated with Artha Venture Fund. At the peak of her Mumbai career, she returned to Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, choosing family and entrepreneurship while leading her father’s school.

Today, based in Indore, she serves as PR Head and Chief of Staff at Micro Mitti, strengthening transparency in Tier-II real estate. A Realty+ “40 Under 40” honouree, she champions rooted ambition and purposeful growth.

Saloni Paliwal, Co-Founder of Early.Fit

Saloni Paliwal is Co-Founder of Early.Fit, India's leading GLP-1 weight loss platform. While living in New York, Saloni realised that the West had access to cutting-edge medical solutions for obesity, whereas in India, these solutions were lagging years behind. This led to the foundation of Early.Fit, backed by top AIIMS-trained endocrinologists who are India’s leading GLP-1 experts, and have combined their expertise with tech-first programs, including nutrition, fitness, and side-effect management.

Saloni is an MBA from Columbia Business School, and has a decade of experience with Amazon, The World Bank, and Nomura across New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Swati Nikhil Bansal and Swati Pramod Bansal, Co-Founder, Emor by Sparkle Diamonds

The two ladies who are the creative spine of EMOR by Sparkle Diamonds don’t just share a name - they share a deep-rooted passion for designing and redefining modern luxury. As Co founders of Emor by Sparkle Diamonds they have built an award-winning statement jewellery brand celebrated for elegance, innovation and fine craftsmanship.

Swati Pramod Bansal an Accounts graduate and a qualified naturopathy professional blends analytical precision with a holistic philosophy and a fitness enthusiast and disciplined leader she brings balance and detail and a sharp understanding of luxury consumers to the brand’s vision of confidence and timeless expression.

Complementing her is Swati Nikhil Bansal armed with an MBA in Finance and Marketing and a Master degree in Commerce known for her strategic thinking and refined aesthetic sensibility she has a remarkable ability to translate individual personalities into exquisite jewellery pieces.

Together their combined expertise in design strategy and client insight has positioned Emor as a distinguished name in fine jewellery where diamonds become a celebration of individuality and empowered elegance.

Pallavi Bardey, Founder, Teqnoweb

Pallavi Bardey is a digital entrepreneur and ed tech founder from Maharashtra who transformed personal adversity into professional success after battling depression and exam phobia for several years during her academic journey she rebuilt her life through self learning spirituality and professional treatment she entered the field of digital marketing gained hands on industry experience and worked as a trainer in Pune driven by a vision to provide practical skill based education she founded Teqnoweb IT Services in Nagpur offering SEO social media marketing Google Ads and web design services she also launched Digiplus Academy an ed-tech platform focused on practical training.

A Defining Moment for India

Women’s Day 2026 marks a defining moment in India’s growth journey. The increasing presence of women in leadership roles across business investment governance and technology signals not just social progress but economic acceleration. Their contributions are expanding markets and strengthening institutions and inspiring millions.

From Representation to Influence

The conversation has moved beyond representation. Today women are influencing capital flows and shaping policy decisions and leading large workforces and building global brands from India and their leadership style often rooted in collaboration and long term thinking and impact driven growth is reshaping how success is defined.

The Road Ahead

While significant progress has been made the journey toward true equity continues investing in women through education funding access mentorship and policy support will determine the pace of India next growth chapter. Celebrating Women Day is important but building systems that empower women every day is essential.

As we celebrate Women’s Day 2026 on March 8 the conversation must move beyond symbolic gestures as well as social media tributes toward measurable change the rise of women leaders across business together with social impact governance technology education and investment including venture capital and the startup ecosystem reflects a powerful transformation shaping modern India their leadership is not just about representation instead it is about reshaping decision making driving innovation and building more inclusive institutions

Women’s Day 2026 should serve as a strategic checkpoint rather than a ceremonial celebration organizations must evaluate leadership diversity close opportunity gaps and embed DEIB and ESG principles into core business strategy as India accelerates its global growth ambitions empowering women leaders is not merely a social responsibility but an economic necessity the future of innovation governance and enterprise will be shaped by inclusive leadership and women are playing a defining role in that transformation.