Young Defence Entrepreneur of India Sahil Luthra Manging Director of Vijayan Trishul defence solutions receives death threats

In recent months, a discernible and deeply troubling pattern has begun to emerge across India’s entrepreneurial and celebrity landscape. From high-profile actors to next-generation industrialists, threats, extortion attempts, and coordinated intimidation appear to be rising in frequency and boldness. Investigating agencies remain tight-lipped, but multiple media interactions with security officials and industry insiders suggest a widening ecosystem of hybrid criminal targeting — blending cyber intimidation, overseas VoIP calls, social media pressure, and in some cases, armed signaling.

Sources within law enforcement circles indicate that the line separating celebrity targeting and industrial intimidation is increasingly blurred.

A Young Defence Entrepreneur Under Threat

Among the earliest names to surface in what appears to be a structured pattern is Sahil Luthra, widely described in defence corridors as one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs in the private defence manufacturing ecosystem. As Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, Luthra became a public figure not just for business expansion but for vocal positioning on indigenous defence manufacturing.

The gunshots were brief, but the message, investigators say privately, was unmistakable.

On the night of November 29, 2025, bullets were fired outside the Amritsar residence of Sahil Luthra, Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions. CCTV cameras captured the incident. FIRs were registered in both Delhi and Punjab. Security was reviewed. Statements were recorded. Officially, the matter is under investigation.

But according to sources familiar with the developments, the firing was not an isolated outburst of violence — it was the physical culmination of a threat cycle that had been building for over a year.

Sources reveal last 48 hours fresh threat communications and extortion messages have been received, suggesting that rather than subsiding, the intimidation may be intensifying.

Direct death threats accompanied by extortion calls demanding ₹10 crore. The communications allegedly invoked names associated with the network of Goldy Brar. Explicit warnings were conveyed, including threats against Luthra and his family. Sources state that these demands did not cease — they merely evolved in tone and intensity.

What elevates the concern, media observers note, is how closely this sequence mirrors incidents now being reported in the entertainment industry.

Recent media reports indicate that actor Ranveer Singh has allegedly faced a ₹10 crore extortion demand — the same figure cited months earlier in the defence entrepreneur’s case. Around the same period, reports emerged of a firing incident outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Authorities have not publicly linked the cases. Yet the pattern — standardized ₹10 crore demands, overseas VoIP-based calls, social media intimidation, and symbolic firing outside residences — appears strikingly similar.

Investigators are also believed to be examining the international footprint of the calls. While some communications allegedly referenced Portugal-based operatives, technical traces reportedly indicated routing through Germany, London, Canada, the United States, and other international nodes — consistent with masked VoIP infrastructure commonly used in transnational extortion networks.

An Emerging Sequence

Security experts tracking organized intimidation describe what appears to be a structured escalation model.

First comes visibility — expansion announcements, public positioning, or media attention. Then online trolling and narrative pressure. This is followed by overseas extortion calls quoting a standardized financial demand. And finally, if resistance continues, physical signaling — such as gunfire outside a residence.

In this case, the timeline reportedly began as early as October 2024, months before similar celebrity incidents surfaced publicly.

Law enforcement agencies in multiple states are understood to be probing the developments. Police are performing their duties — investigations are underway, FIRs are registered, cyber units engaged. Yet the continuity and escalation of threats raise a larger question: when intimidation cycles persist despite formal complaints and visible incidents, is conventional response sufficient to deter a transnational pattern?

The targeting of defence entrepreneurs carries implications beyond personal security. As India pushes indigenous defence manufacturing and strategic self-reliance, threats aimed at industrial figures intersect with broader national concerns.

Whether these incidents will ultimately be treated as interconnected manifestations of a coordinated network or as isolated criminal acts remains to be seen. What is clear, according to multiple sources monitoring the situation, is that the ecosystem of intimidation targeting entrepreneurs and celebrities is evolving — and growing more synchronized, more digital, and more international in character.

For now, the investigation continues. But so, it appears, do the threats.