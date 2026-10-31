22 projects to create 7.7K jobs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday approved 22 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,855 crore, which are expected to generate 7,765 jobs, officials said.The proposals were cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, an official statement said.

The projects span 11 sectors, including tourism, biofuel, manufacturing, aerospace and defence, chemicals and petrochemicals, infrastructure, plastics, pharmaceuticals, global competency centres, steel and paper packaging.The projects are proposed to be set up in 12 districts — Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, the statement said.

Seven tourism projects involving investments of Rs 1,035.62 crore and three biofuel projects worth Rs 680 crore were approved.The panel also cleared a plastic sector project worth Rs 529.91 crore and two manufacturing proposals involving Rs 251 crore.

Similarly, two investment proposals of aerospace and defence sector (Rs 117 crore), two chemical and petrochemical projects (Rs 225 crore), one infrastructure project (Rs 209.35 crore), a pharmaceutical project (Rs 152.69 crore), and one steel downstream proposal (Rs 72.81 crore) were approved by the panel, it said.

The government also approved the establishment of a Global Competency Centre in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 82 crore.Besides, a paper and packaging unit is proposed to be established in Nayagarh district with an investment of Rs 529.91 crore to manufacture caps and closures for bottled beverages, the government said.