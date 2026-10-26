- 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be inaugurated in Parliament House complex today
- Odisha ramps up cyclone evacuations
- Lula wins fourth term as Brazilian President in runoff
- SARAS mela records Rs 1.07 cr sales in a day
- RTC starts QR code parcel booking at Ongole depot
- APPTA seeks poll duty exemption for employees with chronic illnesses
- JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls
- Over 3k students and 300 startups gather at JNTUA conclave
470 gamblers rounded up
In Short
On Wednesday night, police arrested 167 people and seized more than Rs 5.56 lakh in connection with 32 gambling cases registered in the two police districts.
Brahmapur: Odisha Police has arrested 470 people for gambling and seized around Rs 12.65 lakh during a crackdown in Ganjam and Brahmapur police districts ahead of Kumar Purnima, a festival celebrated by youths, police said.
On Wednesday night, police arrested 167 people and seized more than Rs 5.56 lakh in connection with 32 gambling cases registered in the two police districts. On Thursday, 250 people were arrested, and Rs 7.09 lakh was seized in Ganjam police district, while Brahmapur Police busted 10 gambling dens and arrested 53 people.
All the accused have been booked under the Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act, police said. Gambling traditionally takes place in several parts of Ganjam district in the period leading up to Kumar Purnima, which falls five days after Dussehra.
his year, Kumar Purnima will be celebrated on October 25. The practice is prevalent in several villages, where people gather at night to gamble as part of the festivities. In some places, the activity continues until Diwali. Police said the crackdown would continue for the next few days. “We have advised people not to indulge in activities that violate the law,” Ganjam SP Harisha BC said. “We have already instructed police stations to crack down on gambling dens and arrest those involved in this illegal practice,” Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said.
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic