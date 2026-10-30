Bhubaneswar: Another low pressure over Bay

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression over the Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, the IMD said on Thursday. In its morning bulletin, the IMD said the low-pressure area formed around 5.30 am under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours, it said. “Thereafter, continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” it added.

No specific forecast on the possible impact of the system on Odisha has been issued so far, a scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

Meanwhile, the remnants of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab have weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, near Jagdalpur, the IMD said. The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler weather radars at Raipur and Sambalpur, the IMD said.