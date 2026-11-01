Dhenkanal’s Gajalaxmi puja shines in gold and silver

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal’s festive preparations are highlighted by the massive scale of Maa Gajalaxmi’s adornments. Across prominent puja pandals, idols are decorated with kilograms of gold and quintals of silver, reflecting the immense resources and effort invested in welcoming the goddess.

With 2 kg of gold and 3 quintals of silver adorning the idol, Ganesh Bazaar presents an elaborate display. Mohammad Rafeek, secretary of Ganesh Bazaar Pandal, said the committee spent Rs 60–70 lakh on ornaments this year, compared to Rs 1 crore last year. The reason for the decline could not be established. Beyond the jewellery, another Rs 80–90 lakh has been spent on gate decorations, lighting and other decorative arrangements.

At Meena Bazaar, Maa Gajalaxmi is adorned with approximately 2.25 kg of gold and 1.6 quintals of silver. Vinod Kumar Sahoo, president of the Meena Bazaar Pandal, said the committee spent around Rs 60–70 lakh on ornaments last year. This year’s jewellery expenditure remains unconfirmed, while the overall pandal budget has increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Lakshmi Bazaar has chosen continuity over frequent additions. Its jewellery collection has remained unchanged since 2022, with approximately 1.5 kg of gold adorning the idol and 1.5 quintals of silver forming the backdrop. Ranganath Patra, secretary of the Lakshmi Bazaar Pandal, said expenditure on the pandal and lighting amounts to approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Silver takes centre stage in the decorations at Mahavir Bazaar, where the idol is adorned with approximately 10–12 kg of silver ornaments, without any gold. Ranjan Sahoo, president of the Mahavir Bazaar Pandal, said the committee budgets for around 12–15 kg of silver ornaments annually, reusing existing pieces while purchasing new ones.

From extensive gold and silver displays to ornaments preserved over several years, these four pandals showcase diverse ways of adorning the goddess. Together, they highlight how precious metals remain central to Dhenkanal’s Gajalaxmi Puja, defining the grand spectacle of the town’s celebrations.