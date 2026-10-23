Engineer’s illicit wealth unearthed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday launched simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in Jajpur district over allegations of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income.According to Odisha Vigilance, the accused official, identified as Tapan Sethi, is presently posted as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), R&B Sub-Division at Badachana in Jajpur district, under the Superintending Engineer, R&B Division, Charbatia, Choudwar in Kataka district.

About the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by AEE Sethi beyond his known sources of income, the Vigilance has initiated simultaneous searches at seven places in Kataka, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Badachana (Jajpur).The premises being searched include multi-storey buildings, a farmhouse, a relative’s house, his office chamber, and a house in his native village.

The searches are being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Kataka, on Thursday. Different teams of the Odisha Vigilance, led by three Additional Superintendents of Police, six Deputy SPs, three Inspectors and other supporting staff, are carrying out the house searches.

According to officials, the sleuths have so far found Sethi and his family members in possession of one triple-storey building at Sector-7 in CDA of Kataka district; a building at Sidha Mahavir, in Puri; one double-storeyed building at Kantabada in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse spread over one acre at Kantapada near Kataka, three highly valuable plots, including two at Bhubaneswar and one at CDA in Kataka.

The measurement and valuation of the above-mentioned buildings, farmhouse and plots are being carried out by the Odisha Vigilance Technical Wing to assess their extent, estimated market value and the total value of the properties allegedly acquired by the accused public servant.Additionally, Sethi was found in possession of gold jewellery weighing approximately 550 grams, two four-wheelers and two two-wheelers.

The Vigilance sources also stated that a locker operated by Sethi at SBI’s main branch in Bhubaneswar is yet to be opened, while his bank deposits and other financial investments are being ascertained. Sethi joined the Odisha government service in 1997 as a junior engineer (civil) with an initial monthly salary of Rs 5,000. He was promoted to Assistant Engineer in 2018 and to AEE in 2022. He has been serving as AEE in the Roads and Buildings Department’s Badachana sub-division since October 2023, sources said.