Heavy rain batters south Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab has battered southern Odisha, prompting the State government to evacuate over 30,000 people and place several districts on high alert, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Wednesday. The government expects the cyclone to affect all southern districts, with Malkangiri likely to be the worst hit, Pujari said, adding that evacuation from low-lying and landslide-prone areas was continuing.

The government is focusing on Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, where people are being shifted to safer places. Schools and anganwadi centres in 16 of the State’s 30 districts remained closed on Wednesday. As many as 2,037 cyclone shelters have been kept ready, with arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities.

Administrations in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts have also been placed on alert, Pujari said. The cyclone disrupted train services, with more than 50 trains cancelled along the eastern coast.

“Reviewed the ground situation with senior officials today in the wake of cyclone Arnab. Minor disruptions like tree falls reported across 10 locations were promptly attended to. Situation is being closely monitored to maintain safe and smooth train operations,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said the cyclone weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast but triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of southern Odisha over the past 24 hours. Mahendragarh in Gajapati district recorded the highest rainfall at 249.9 mm, followed by Pottangi in Koraput at 188 mm, Mohana in Gajapati at 168.8 mm, Ganjam station at 161.4 mm and Similiguda in Koraput at 143.1 mm. Digapahandi in Ganjam recorded 139.5 mm, while Gumma in Gajapati received 135 mm. Brahmapur recorded 131.4 mm, Gosani 128 mm, Kukudahandi 127 mm and Sankhemundi 114 mm, all in Ganjam district.

Kashinagar in Gajapati received 107.2 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts, forecasting winds of 50-70 kmph. “The next 24 hours are expected to be critical as the cyclone’s impact intensifies,” Pujari said.

Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts were placed under an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds of 40-60 kmph. Other parts of the State may also experience heavy rain and winds of 30-50 kmph, the IMD said.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said the government had received reports of trees being uprooted in some southern districts, but there had been no reports of major damage or casualties so far. According to the IMD, the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph.

It weakened into a severe cyclonic storm around 8.30 am, with wind speed dropping to 110-120 kmph. The system is likely to move north-northwestwards over the next 48 hours and weaken gradually, first into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a deep depression, the weather agency said. The IMD has forecast that the system will move across parts of southern Odisha before tracking northwest towards

Chhattisgarh.