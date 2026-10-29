HM Shah speaks to Odisha CM, assures comprehensive assistance for cyclone relief

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and assured all possible assistance to the state in dealing with the devastating impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', which hit the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

CM Majhi also apprised the Union Home Minister of the extensive impact of cyclone Arnab on Odisha, particularly the southern parts of the state, during their telephonic conversation.

Referring to the conversation over the phone with HM Shah, CM Majhi wrote on his X handle on Thursday, “Spoke with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the impact of #CycloneArnab across Odisha, the prevailing situation in affected districts, and the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by the State Government.”

Notably, cyclone-induced incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding and massive landslides across parts of South Odisha, affecting thousands and damaging houses, roads and vast paddy fields. Several areas were cut off after roads and bridges were washed away, while people were stranded in southern districts, particularly Ganjam and Gajapati.

Several teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Fire Services personnel and the National Disaster Response Force are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

“He (Shah) assured all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of the cyclone. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will further strengthen our efforts to protect lives, support affected families and expedite relief, rehabilitation and restoration across the State,” CM Majhi added.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Home Minister for the Central government’s support and cooperation for the state during the emergency situation.

“Grateful to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShahJi for assuring all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will strengthen our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of every Odia,” CM Majhi noted.



