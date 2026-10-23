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Ib riverfront gets major facelift

In Short

A new scenic riverfront picnic spot and walking track on the Ib River near Maa Ramchandi temple in Brajarajnagar was developed via MSBY and MCL CSR funds.

Ib riverfront gets major facelift
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Ib riverfront gets major facelift

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Jharsuguda: An attractive new picnic centre and recreational zone has been developed on the scenic banks of the Ib river, located directly behind the renowned Maa Ramchandi temple under Brajarajnagar Municipality. Executed under the guidance and supervision of Jharsuguda Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan, this riverfront beautification project was completed through a strategic convergence of the State government’s Mukhyamantri Sahari BikashYojana (MSBY) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) CSR funds.

Previously underutilised and covered in dense, wild overgrowth, this riverfront stretch has been transformed into a vibrant public space. Sharing project details, Brajarajnagar Municipality Executive Officer Chandramani Swain stated that a 400-metre forest pathway was cleared, reinforced, and paved with high-quality interlocking blocks to create a dedicated track for walkers, pilgrims, and local residents. Additionally, three spacious, well-designed open platforms have been integrated into a beautifully landscaped setting along the riverbank to accommodate holiday crowds and picnickers.

The Collector’s leadership and administrative follow-upwere pivotal to this rapid transformation. From the project’s inception, he conducted on-site field inspections and spearheaded regular progress reviews. By closely coordinating with municipal and line department officials, he maintained strict project benchmarks, high aesthetic standards, and tight completion timelines. This initiative will significantly boost local tourism in Brajarajnagar, providing citizens with a safe, serene, and nature-friendly weekend getaway.

The proposed second phase of the project will extend the walking track directly to Maa Ramchandi temple.The upgrade will also add new public amenities and enhanced tourist infrastructure.

Jeeban Mohanty
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Jeeban Mohanty

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Tags

Jharsuguda NewsIb River BeautificationBrajarajnagar Picnic SpotMaa Ramchandi TempleOdisha Tourism
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