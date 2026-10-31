Khallikote MLA heckled

Brahmapur: Khallikote MLA and BJP leader Purna Chandra Sethi was allegedly heckled on Saturday around noon during a visit to the flood-hit Kumari village under Purushottampur NAC in Ganjam district. The confrontation quickly escalated into pushing and jostling, prompting security personnel and local officials to intervene and escort the legislator to safety. According to reports, the incident occurred when angry residents, frustrated by a lack of administrative response, were attempting to drain excess water from a local pond.

When the MLA reached there, the irate people gheraoed his car and raised slogans like “Purna Chandra Murdabad” and “We have not received flattened rice and jaggery.” The MLA left the place immediately after irate locals heckled him. Sethi suffered no injury, according to reports.

The MLA had visited the area to assess flood damage and review relief operations following the recent heavy rainfall. However, the agitated residents surrounded him and expressed resentment over alleged delays in assistance and inadequate relief operations.

The incident comes amid continuing public anger over the impact of cyclone Arnab and subsequent heavy rainfall, which caused flooding and disrupted normal life in several parts of Ganjam district. Local officials intervened to pacify the residents and oversee relief operations.