- Govt reviews watershed projects in Pune, urges upkeep of water structures
- Sardar Patel's relative recalls meeting PM Modi, calls him 'visionary' like Iron Man
- Manipur has 36 communities, govt must protect everyone’s interests: CM Khemchand Singh
- World Bank's poverty findings report has mocked the 'Mock Parliament': BJP attacks Congress
- Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam First Day Box Collection Report
- Woman Dies During Treatment at MGM Hospital; Husband Alleges Medical Negligence
- Interviews From November 4 To Fill 135 Anganwadi Posts In Mulugu
- Welfare hostels Central Purchase system should be cleaned up: SFI State Unit
Odisha: Lifer for raping disabled woman
In Short
A fast-track court in Baripada, Odisha, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a disabled woman in Mayurbhanj district in 2025.
Baripada: A court in Odisha on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 22-year-old disabled woman in Mayurbhanj district in 2025.
Ad hoc Additional District-cum-Fast Track Special Court Judge S K Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, and failure to pay the amount would result in his sentence being increased by one more year, Special Public Prosecutor Prabhat Kumar Behera said.
According to the prosecution, convict Saroj Kumar Behera took the disabled woman to a deserted place in the district in May, 2025, and raped her. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the Kuliana Police registered a case and arrested the man, the special public prosecutor said.
Naxals Eliminated, ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Still Active: Modi Warns
PM Modi leads 'National Unity Pledge' at Ekta Nagar; BSF woman officer commands national flag guard
Tamil Nadu raises DA from 60 pc to 63 pc, effective July 1
‘A wonderful experience awaits’: PM Modi showcases 'Rain Forest' attraction at Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar
Manipur govt agrees to pay ex-gratia to kin of 32 Kuki-Zo civilians killed in violence: Key Kuki body
Public Impeachment of CEC: Much Sound and Fury, Little Substance