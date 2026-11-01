Odisha: Lifer for raping disabled woman

Baripada: A court in Odisha on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 22-year-old disabled woman in Mayurbhanj district in 2025.

Ad hoc Additional District-cum-Fast Track Special Court Judge S K Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, and failure to pay the amount would result in his sentence being increased by one more year, Special Public Prosecutor Prabhat Kumar Behera said.

According to the prosecution, convict Saroj Kumar Behera took the disabled woman to a deserted place in the district in May, 2025, and raped her. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the Kuliana Police registered a case and arrested the man, the special public prosecutor said.