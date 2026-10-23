Missing girl’s body found
In Short
Police in Odisha's Balasore district recovered the half-burnt, decomposed body of a missing 14-year-old girl. Family alleges abduction, gang rape, and murder.
Balasore: Police on Thursday recovered the half-burnt, decomposed body of a girl who had been missing for the last six days in Balasore district, an officer said.
The 14-year-old girl, a resident of a village under Jaleswar police station jurisdiction, had been missing since October 16 after going to a local market in the evening to have snacks, but she did not return home.
Her family had lodged a complaint at Nampo police outpost. Some villagers on Thursday found slippers and scarves lying near a field and, at a distance, the half-burnt body of a girl with burn injuries to her face, abdomen and chest.
The family of the girl alleged that she had been abducted, gang-raped and murdered. They also alleged that miscreants had burnt her body to destroy evidence.
Two DSP-rank officers from the district police headquarters reached the spot and began an investigation with the help of forensic teams. The police seized the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. “An investigation is underway, and one person has been detained in connection with the case,” said a police officer.
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