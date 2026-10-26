Modi inaugurates RBI data centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Reserve Bank of India’s newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, emphasising the development of institutional and technological capabilities across

the country. Describing the occasion as a significant milestone, PM Modi said, “With the blessings of Mahaprabhu, today Bhubaneswar is giving a new institution to New India,” adding that the facilities would serve both Odisha and the entire nation.

He congratulated the RBI and those involved with the project, stating that the event demonstrated the rapid transformation in governance, focusing on prioritising and expanding development to ensure its benefits reach every citizen.

Recalling post-Independence challenges, the Prime Minister observed that major cities had received considerable infrastructure and institutional investments, while many smaller towns and rural areas lacked basic amenities such as roads, electricity and water.

He highlighted the fact that people from remote areas often had to travel long distances for medical treatment and that air connectivity remained concentrated in large cities.

He noted, “While there were certain amenities in large cities, in numerous villages even fundamental necessities like roads, electricity, and water remained a formidable challenge.