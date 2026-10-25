Murmu’s Odisha visit postponed

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled two-day visit to Odisha from October 28 has been postponed in the wake of a possible cyclonic storm in the State’s coastal areas, officials said.“Due to unfavourable weather forecasts and safety precautions, the President’s tour has been postponed,” an official at the Chief Secretary’s office said.

Murmu was slated to visit Rairangpur and her home district of Mayurbhanj on October 28-29.According to the Mayurbhanj district administration, her programme has not been cancelled, but rescheduled.

“She will now undertake the visit to Mayurbhanj on November 4-5,” the official said.A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm, and likely to make landfall on the morning of October 28 somewhere between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, the IMD said on Saturday.